Geophysical study at Hideaway Hills provides some answers for residents

Buying a home is one of the most stressful things a person can do. But what happens when the home you bought is un-livable? That’s the reality in Hideaway Hills near Black Hawk.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KOTA) - New information on a study at Hideaway Hills was released to the public.

It’s been nearly 1 month since the people who lived in Hideaway Hills gathered at one of the homes to wait for an update on the abandoned gypsum mine beneath their houses.

The homeowners learned about a geophysical study that would attempt to map the mine and find areas where there might be gypsum and voids underground.

In a press release delivered last Friday, results from the study were shared with the public.

The study’s intent involved injecting electrical currents into the ground at two points to measure the potential resistivity.

Voids have a high resistivity to electrical currents and water has a low resistivity.

When water and gypsum mix, the mineral dissolves.

Montana Tech University, the institution conducting the research, concluded no voids were found under Daisy Drive in the Black Hawk subdivision.

In the release it indicates:

“The results show that it is very likely that the mine extends well beyond the

known (mapped) areas on the northeast, east, and southeast side. Based on the

information obtained in this research, there is also the possibility that the mine

extends below the interstate.”

A previous study by the Department of Transportation during the summer of 2020 left the possibility of the mine extending under the interstate open.

The Montana Tech team recommends further study in the area and plans to host a public press conference for the community this following Monday.

