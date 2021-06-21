Dry the next three days with warmer temperatures expected

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We do have some nice weather in the forecast today with below normal temperatures by a couple of degrees. Lots of sunshine is expected as well. The weather camera out of Gunderson and Palmer Law Firm looking west down Main Street shows blue skies and sunshine. Temperatures will be warming into the 70s this afternoon. Our normal high temperature for today is 78 degrees. We should be just below with a projected high of 76 degrees. So, it is looking like a wonderful start to the work week.

Tomorrow we do expect temperatures to warm up and it will get quite hot as we head into the middle of the week. 80s across the area tomorrow and 90s by Wednesday.

Clear skies across our area at the moment. We had some rain last night but all of that moisture has moved off to the south in Nebraska. A ridge of high pressure aloft is building into our area, which means warmer and drier weather for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Across the United States, remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette could be regenerating off the coast of the Carolinas over the next several days. There is also lots of rainfall in the Gulf of Mexico, just south of New Orleans. Severe storms throughout Oklahoma and Texas and a ridge of high pressure will be building in out west.

Next couple of days are going to be dry as temperatures will continue to warm up. Thursday and Friday we have another chance of showers and storms. The weekend is looking good at the moment with highs in the mid-80s and mostly sunny skies.

