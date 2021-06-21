Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers for Monday in South Dakota

(Adam Mintzer)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 19 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,686.

No news deaths were reported with the total holding steady at 2027.

Pennington County reported 6 new cases and Butte County reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations have increased by 3 bringing the current total to 31.

According to CDC data, 56.18% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 51.58% have completed the full vaccine series.

