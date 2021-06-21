City resuming quarterly “Coffee With Planners” on July 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City’s Community Development Department is resuming its popular ‘Coffee With Planners’ events with the next informal event planned for Thursday, July 1 at 9 a.m. in the City Hall’s second floor Community Room.

The events had been held quarterly for a few years but were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only one coffee event has been held since February 2020.

The popular one-hour sessions which are open to the public, include three discussion topics with City staff addressing current topics in the community, the sharing of information and fielding of questions from participants. Participants rotate to different discussion circles over the course of the hour-long session.

Discussion topics at the July 1 session will include medical cannabis, the Transit Development Plan and proposed revisions to the City’s landscape regulations.

The session is expected to last approximately one hour, with bagels, coffee and water provided to attendees.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.