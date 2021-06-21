Advertisement

City resuming quarterly “Coffee With Planners” on July 1

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City’s Community Development Department is resuming its popular ‘Coffee With Planners’ events with the next informal event planned for Thursday, July 1 at 9 a.m. in the City Hall’s second floor Community Room.

The events had been held quarterly for a few years but were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Only one coffee event has been held since February 2020.

The popular one-hour sessions which are open to the public, include three discussion topics with City staff addressing current topics in the community, the sharing of information and fielding of questions from participants. Participants rotate to different discussion circles over the course of the hour-long session.

Discussion topics at the July 1 session will include medical cannabis, the Transit Development Plan and proposed revisions to the City’s landscape regulations.

The session is expected to last approximately one hour, with bagels, coffee and water provided to attendees.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public asked for assistance in missing person search
The Black Hills area has been experiencing record high temperatures and dry weather, creating...
How you can keep your garden and lawn healthy during record heats and droughts
Deadly car crash shakes Belle Fourche
The lack of affordable housing in the area is affecting the growth of local economy and community
Habitat for Humanity builds affordable housing, with material and resources that aren’t affordable
Box Elder police say the woman was driving on Highway 1416 near Trenton Ln. when she drove into...
Highway Patrol responds to rollover crash east of Box Elder

Latest News

Memorial for slain police dog scheduled for Gillette Stadium
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Traffic restricted Tuesday for sewer main repairs on Yucca Drive
The Black Hills area has been experiencing record high temperatures and dry weather, creating...
How you can keep your garden and lawn healthy during record heats and droughts