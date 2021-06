RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers will continue overnight before most of the rain will clear out by the morning. Temperatures tonight will be chilly with lows in the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be clear and another day below average with highs not getting much above the mid-70s. After Monday, expect above average temperatures to return for Tuesday and Wednesday.

