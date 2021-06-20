How you can keep your garden and lawn healthy during record heats and droughts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills area has kept dry and hot this summer.. creating obstacles for plants, produce, and lawns to keep healthy.

“Probably the number one thing is make darn sure you’re watering as needed which is probably on a daily basis with most annuals that might be in a hanging basket or patio planter or even in the ground for that matter,” said owner of Jolly Lane Greenhouse, Tim Sime.

Sime says he always recommends watering at the soil level, around once a day or twice with the dry weather, and try to avoid watering your plants overhead especially in the heat of the day.

“Not that rinsing the plant off or giving it some moisture is a bad thing, but if you were watering your plants late in the evening or late in the day into the evening hours, sometimes wet foliage overnight can bring about or present the opportunity for diseases or something,” Sime said.

He says the same goes for using a sprinkler system in a garden... however, overhead watering for the tiny individual plants that make up your lawn is advised in the early morning to avoid evaporation in the day.

“Water once a week, once or twice a week, early morning, and water more so it goes deeper,” said Schull’s Lawn Service employee, Roy Schull.

To keep plants healthy in this heat you should fertilize on a regular basis, along with your lawn, and provide shade at points of the day.

“I sort of relate it to, go put yourself in the garden for 12 hours today and dont move and kind of feel that way, we all know how we’re going to feel so that plant is probably going through that same extreme things,” Sime said.

And just like us, plants can get stressed too...

“Dont mow any less than 3 inches, 3 to 3.5 inches, you cut it too short, it stresses the grass. Make sure your blades are sharp,” Schull said.

Taking extraordinary measures for your garden and lawn this year is helpful not only for your plants and grass, but also for the safety of the community. By going out and cutting your grass when it’s grown out, you minimize a fire danger in the area.

