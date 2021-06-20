Habitat for Humanity builds affordable housing, with material and resources that aren’t affordable

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Rapid City is experiencing a growth in population but the availability of affordable housing isn’t keeping up.

Habitat for Humanity has been seeing families struggle to balance a budget while living in a suitable home. They strive to build low-maintenance and simple affordable homes for families to have a balanced budget while also allowing for a safety net... but the organization has also been seeing challenges...

Typically, Habitat has about 100 families on their waiting list for new homes and about 50 for home repair program. As of now, they have five new home construction sites in Rapid City, one in Hot Springs, and a handful of home repair projects all throughout the region.

However, with the rise in lumber sales and general pricing inflation, they are experiencing about 20 to 30 thousand dollars added to the cost of each home they build. Along with the increasing charge for contractors and sub-contractors.

Through these challenges, the organization is still stocked with volunteers, whether it be the individual adult that has applied for a Habitat home that is required to invest 250 hours of sweat equity labor usually into the construction of the home they will be residing in or a member of the community.

“I volunteer here because it’s a way, an easy way for me to give back to the community,” said a Habitat for Humanity volunteer, Tom Berg, “And there are several volunteers here today and I’m pretty sure that all of us do it for the same reason, we’re just finding a good way to volunteer some time and give back and it’s as simple as that.”

Some of the volunteers have been working with Habitat for Humanity for more than a decade... and continue to come back for the people.

”I started this many years ago about 18 years ago actually, volunteering. It’s been great over the years, many guys I worked with, some of them have come and gone, new ones come in. It’s great comradery and it’s fun to do,” said Wayne Greaves, another Habitat for Humanity volunteer.

