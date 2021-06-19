A Soggy Celebration Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are setting up to have a celebration weekend that could include some thunderstorms. Unfortunately, lots of weekend plans may have to be taken indoors.

We are looking at a system that will slide south with the cold front that is oncoming. The storms could be severe at times and could have strong winds and hail embedded within the storms.

The instability will take us from above average to below average in a day. After that the cooler air will take hold but not stay for long.

High pressure quickly builds back in and takes us back to above normal and much warmer by mid-week.

