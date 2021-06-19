Advertisement

A Soggy Celebration Weekend

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are setting up to have a celebration weekend that could include some thunderstorms. Unfortunately, lots of weekend plans may have to be taken indoors.

We are looking at a system that will slide south with the cold front that is oncoming. The storms could be severe at times and could have strong winds and hail embedded within the storms.

The instability will take us from above average to below average in a day. After that the cooler air will take hold but not stay for long.

High pressure quickly builds back in and takes us back to above normal and much warmer by mid-week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash shakes Belle Fourche
The Red Cross will care for the family for the next two days.
House catches fire on 1900 Block of Country Rd.
Public asked for assistance in missing person search
Trees are dying in The Hills because of the Ips Engraver Beetle and hail.
Trees die, beetles and hail are to blame
Sally sits in her kennel at Casper Humane Society on June 8
Kennel laws seem “broad,” plans to tighten them up

Latest News

Holiday Weekend
KOTA Celebration Weekend Forecast
Warm weather continues tomorrow
Another warm day expected with a chance of rain this weekend
Sunny skies will accompany the warm weather
Another dry day but wet weather expected for the weekend
clouds
Looking at a Sunny and Rainy Juneteenth