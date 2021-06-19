OneHeart benefits from Friday fundraiser

They were out raising money Friday afternoon for OneHeart in Rapid City.

This is the first Summer Kick-Off Barbeque, hosted by Solutions Chiropractic. Other businesses paid a 25 dollar fee to host a table and be part of the event ... and some of them had their own fundraisers going there as well. The founder of Solutions Chiropractic says once she learned about OneHeart, she felt they had to try to help.

Dr. Wendy Iszler says, “I saw it on the news and these women were talking about helping the whole family, really focusing on kids and how difficult it might be to be homeless when you’re in high school and I couldn’t really wrap my head around that. I don’t even know what that looks like. And I just felt we need to do something about it as a community.”

OneHeart executive director Charity Doyle says, “None of us knew her. She saw something on television and was inspired by it. And through talking to some other community stakeholders, just decided to do this. So we kind of found out second hand, and it was like, oh my gosh. And that’s when you really know the message is getting out there in really meaningful ways.”

Doyle says the awareness and community buy-in from events like these are huge and she says you can’t put a value on that. Solutions Chiropractic is matching all of the donations today up to $500.