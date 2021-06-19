Advertisement

Cooler temperatures and rainy conditions are expected for Father’s Day

By Jacob Montesano
Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some storms will continue across our area over the next several hours. Tomorrow we will start our dry, but some showers are going to roll into our area in the afternoon. The rain may be heavy at times. Temperatures will be cooler than average with highs only reaching into the lower 70s. Beyond Father’s Day, dry conditions look to come back as well as warmer temperatures for Monday through Wednesday.

