Rep. Johnson responds to Keystone XL cancellation

Johnson said that he worries the price of gas will continue to increase following the decision...
Johnson said that he worries the price of gas will continue to increase following the decision to cancel the project.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Members of the Biofuels Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives are urging the Biden administration to uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard.

The federal program, put in place in 2007, aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by requiring transportation fuel to contain a minimum amount of renewable sources like ethanol.

This comes more than a week after the Keystone XL pipeline project was canceled by TC Energy.

Rep. Dusty Johnson, who co-chairs the Biofuels Caucus, said that he disagrees with the White House’s stance on the pipeline.

”The fact that President Biden has anointed himself as a super-judge with a super-veto able to wipe away all of those judicial decisions given by environmental regulators, I think that’s going to have a chilling effect on infrastructure investment.”

Johnson said that he worries the price of gas will continue to increase following the decision to cancel the project.

