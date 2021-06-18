Public asked for assistance in missing person search

Pennington County, SD (KOTA) – Police are searching for a missing Rapid City woman in the area of Merritt and White Buffalo Roads in Pennington County.

Jessica Marie Story is a Caucasian female, stands 5′4″, weighs 110 pounds, has green eyes and red/auburn hair. She was last seen in the early morning hours of Friday, June 18. Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Story as she is currently considered potentially missing and endangered. She reportedly was last seen wearing a black V-neck shirt with a white spaghetti straps underneath and ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with information can call Investigator Nick Nelson at (605) 394-6115 or Rapid City Police Detective Dan Trainer at (605) 394-4131.

