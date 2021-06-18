Advertisement

Pickup truck engine bursts into flames on W. Main, causes traffic standstill

The owner of a white Dodge Dakota was driving west on W. Main Street when he heard a popping noise coming from the front of the vehicle.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The engine of a pickup truck caught fire late Friday afternoon, causing traffic on W. Main Street to come to a standstill.

The owner of a white Dodge Dakota was driving west on W. Main Street when he heard a popping noise coming from the front of the vehicle.

The engine compartment then began to smoke and caught fire.

The Rapid City Fire Department was called to the scene at 3:30 PM Friday.

Fire Department Public Information Officer Tessa Jaeger said that firefighters discovered the engine compartment completely burned out.

Traffic came to a standstill on West Main while the fire department cleaned up the scene, which is now clear.

