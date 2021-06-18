Make Music Day coming to the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For Make Music Black Hills, Josie Weiland, the communications coordinator for the Rapid City Arts Council shared a bit about an event they have coming up on Monday, June 21.

“We are gearing up and preparing for Make Music Black Hills,” said Weiland. “Allied Arts is Partnering with Rapid City Arts Council this year to host “Make Music Black Hills” for Make Music Day! Make Music Day is a free celebration of music around the world on June 21st. Over 1,000 cities participate globally on the summer solstice to celebrate the awesome power of music, The Black Hills area being one of them! This year we are hosting it at the Dahl Arts Center on 713 7th Street from 11-4 next Monday! We have tons of activities planned. We have live music, indoor and outdoor stages, arts and craft tables, food trucks, instrument giveaways, local vendors, and of course tons of dancing! To start the day off right, we have the Rapid City Ranger Band coming to create hype and then, joining them is Nugget, the Rapid City Rush mascot, who will lead us in a drum “appeal” and kids will bang on buckets and take home their own drumsticks! From There we have a harmonica “appeal” planned and lots of local musicians, bands, and groups joining us, like Black Hills Drum Project and The Wake Singers. This event is 100% free and open to the public. The event is at the Dahl Arts Center on 7th street from 11-4. We will get the events going Right away so arrive early! Head over to rapidcityartscounil.org/makemusic to see the lineup and list of activities planned.”

