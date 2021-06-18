Highway Patrol responds to rollover crash east of Box Elder
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman sustained minor injuries after a rollover east of Box Elder Friday morning.
Box Elder police say the woman was driving on Highway 1416 near Trenton Ln. when she drove into the left-side ditch and rolled her vehicle into a small creek next to a housing development.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol and several fire departments responded to the crash and were able to get her out safely.
She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
