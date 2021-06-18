Highway Patrol responds to rollover crash east of Box Elder

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman sustained minor injuries after a rollover east of Box Elder Friday morning.

Box Elder police say the woman was driving on Highway 1416 near Trenton Ln. when she drove into the left-side ditch and rolled her vehicle into a small creek next to a housing development.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol and several fire departments responded to the crash and were able to get her out safely.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

