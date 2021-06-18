Advertisement

Highway Patrol responds to rollover crash east of Box Elder

Box Elder police say the woman was driving on Highway 1416 near Trenton Ln. when she drove into the left-side ditch and rolled her vehicle into a small creek next to a housing development.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman sustained minor injuries after a rollover east of Box Elder Friday morning.

Box Elder police say the woman was driving on Highway 1416 near Trenton Ln. when she drove into the left-side ditch and rolled her vehicle into a small creek next to a housing development.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol and several fire departments responded to the crash and were able to get her out safely.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

