Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Legislator Elaine McCart

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sundown on Saturday, June 19 in honor of former State Senator Elaine McCart. Elaine served as state senator from 1975 to 1976.

Funeral services for Elaine will be held on Saturday, June 19, 10:00 am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Centerville, SD.

