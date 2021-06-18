Advertisement

Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in New Jersey

By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey) - A New Jersey city has a new sculpture of George Floyd outside city hall.

The 700-pound statue was unveiled in Newark on Wednesday, and it will remain there for at least a year.

Floyd was killed last year when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his neck to the ground for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd was unarmed.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder earlier this year.

The statue unveiling also coincides with the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates when the last slaves were liberated in the U.S. on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2021 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash shakes Belle Fourche
The Red Cross will care for the family for the next two days.
House catches fire on 1900 Block of Country Rd.
Trees are dying in The Hills because of the Ips Engraver Beetle and hail.
Trees die, beetles and hail are to blame
Sally sits in her kennel at Casper Humane Society on June 8
Kennel laws seem “broad,” plans to tighten them up
COVID-19 numbers on Thursday in South Dakota

Latest News

Public asked for assistance in missing person search
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden: COVID cases rising in some areas
From the Gulf Coast to the West Coasts, millions of Americans are grappling with extreme...
Extreme weather seen across the US
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden: Celebrate independence from virus on Fourth of July
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden promotes milestone of 300 million vaccine shots in 150 days