Black Hills Comic Con, being yourself

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black hills Con, it’s been in The Hills for three years, and this is the biggest crowd yet.

The Director, Caroline Argiz, has been there every step of the way.

“A lot of the people here feel like their hobbies, their interests are weird, and so they feel isolated because of that. This convention lets them see that there is a whole crowd of people that are into at least some of the same things that they are. So,” says Argiz, “it gives them a chance to find friends and to find a community.”

For example, the gaming community.

Davis White, partaking in the convention and avid Warhammer 40,000 player, says “We had a couple of friends who were like, ‘we really want to get into this.’ So, I was like, ‘Lets’s do it. Let’s do it.’”

So, they did. Finding a community and friendship through a common thread, Warhammer 40,000.

Games aside, fantasy art, a pathway for the innermost creativity.

Laura Scott, a Fantasy Artist, says “I make all sorts of random, nerdy and fun things. If I like it, I’ll make it. I want to make something that other people will enjoy.”

Where might one find inspiration, perhaps, a blossoming imagination.

“My son actually picked out all of the ribbons that go on the wiggles [a toy she makes]. There’s a lot of times I give the last what he thinks would be fun,” says Scott, “and he’s never steered me wrong.”

Sometimes, the allure is to enjoy lose yourself and become a character.

The work people put into the convention is no laughing matter. Like Bob and Tofu the dragons. They’re puppets, used by husband and wife Ruth and Matthew Duft.

“These are both handcrafted. Like I said, “ says Ruth, “Bob took me about two years to make. Tofu took me about three and a half or four months.”

How does an idea like this come to life?

“My mom always said to make new friends, so I made one,” Ruth says, sharing a laugh with her husband.

Black Hills Con might seem like a place to be anything by yourself. However, by peeling back the physical layer of the world where dreams, imagination, wonder and fantasy are at the forefront. They’re all shared with a community fraught with friendship. It can be the best way to be remember who you are.

