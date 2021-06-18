Another warm day expected with a chance of rain this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today expect another warm and clear day with temperatures peaking in the upper 80s and clear skies. Clear skies continue tonight with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Tomorrow will start out dry with highs in the upper 80s expected. There is a chance of showers and storms across our area tomorrow evening, but most of the rain will be in Western South Dakota. Temperatures will cool down for your Father’s Day but there is also a chance for storms in the afternoon. nNother chance of storms on Monday with cooler temperatures. Skies will be clear for your Thursday with temperatures warming up as we head into the later part of next week.

