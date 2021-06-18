Advertisement

44th Annual West Boulevard Summer Festival happening this weekend

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s summertime in Rapid City and that means the 44th Annual West Boulevard Summer Festival is here!

Every summer hundreds of visitors congregate in Wilson Park to enjoy food, music and performances, and to shop dozens of local vendors selling everything from art, jewelry, and homemade crafts, to a variety of food and drinks. The vendor list includes a wide selection of pieces created by local artists, including paintings, pottery and sculptures. Visitors can mingle through various booths that sell plants and flowers, books and vintage clothing, all from Rapid City’s local businesses.

Watch KOTA’s Video link to the story here.

Free and open to the public, this well-loved family-friendly event has plenty of entertainment for children and adults alike.

The festival will be held on Saturday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festival location: Wilson Park Rapid City SD, 1701 Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701

