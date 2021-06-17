Rapid City issues an air quality alert for dust and smoke

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Many of us woke up this morning to hazy skies smelling of smoke. That can be traced to wildfires in Montana and Wyoming But that’s not the only thing in our air today (Wednesday).

Along with a wind advisory issued early Wednesday, an air quality alert was pushed out today (Wednesday) due to gusts of winds up to 50 miles per hour. Those gusts pick up dust and drag the wildfire smoke into the Western part of Rapid City.

The dry weather we’ve experienced and gusty winds cause dust pollution, which adds to the smoke hovering in the sky.

People who are traveling or living in Rapid City who have respiratory issues should stay indoors and avoid the dusty air.

“When we issue those releases or those alerts, between the state, National Weather Service, and the City’s air quality office, it’s an advisory to people to take heed, take those issues seriously. If you have compromised conditions, if you have respiratory issues. Again, they may live in different parts of Rapid City but they may find themselves traveling to the Western part of the city, if they live in the Western part of the city, to take those necessary precautions,” says Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator.

The air quality alert was set to expire early this (Wednesday) afternoon... however, the smoke is expected to last longer.

“We can expect the smoke to stick around at least through the early part of the weekend. That’s going to be around the hazy sunsets, the hazy sunrises, stuff like that. That’s going to be around through the early part of the weekend,” says Dave Hintz, Meteorologist in charge at National Weather Service.

These conditions can extend longer.. so you’re advised to be aware of air quality alerts and take the precautions if you are compromised.

