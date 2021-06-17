Advertisement

Rapid City issues an air quality alert for dust and smoke

Gusty winds are bringing in dust and smoke from wildfires. Rapid City advises that compromised individuals should acknowledge alerts and take precautions.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Many of us woke up this morning to hazy skies smelling of smoke. That can be traced to wildfires in Montana and Wyoming But that’s not the only thing in our air today (Wednesday).

Along with a wind advisory issued early Wednesday, an air quality alert was pushed out today (Wednesday) due to gusts of winds up to 50 miles per hour. Those gusts pick up dust and drag the wildfire smoke into the Western part of Rapid City.

The dry weather we’ve experienced and gusty winds cause dust pollution, which adds to the smoke hovering in the sky.

People who are traveling or living in Rapid City who have respiratory issues should stay indoors and avoid the dusty air.

“When we issue those releases or those alerts, between the state, National Weather Service, and the City’s air quality office, it’s an advisory to people to take heed, take those issues seriously. If you have compromised conditions, if you have respiratory issues. Again, they may live in different parts of Rapid City but they may find themselves traveling to the Western part of the city, if they live in the Western part of the city, to take those necessary precautions,” says Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator.

The air quality alert was set to expire early this (Wednesday) afternoon... however, the smoke is expected to last longer.

“We can expect the smoke to stick around at least through the early part of the weekend. That’s going to be around the hazy sunsets, the hazy sunrises, stuff like that. That’s going to be around through the early part of the weekend,” says Dave Hintz, Meteorologist in charge at National Weather Service.

These conditions can extend longer.. so you’re advised to be aware of air quality alerts and take the precautions if you are compromised.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Box Elder
Two firefighters transported for heat-related injuries while dealing with a house fire in Box Elder
Green’s Moving & Storage is backed up and booked up, storing people’s things for months rather...
Housing boom overwhelming companies across Rapid City
A robbery happened around 3:30 Monday morning at the Loaf N Jug at 1601 Haines Avenue.
RCPD looking for two suspects in a gas station robbery
More than 2,000 servicemen and women are in the hills conducting training this year.
‘Golden Coyote’ National Guard training helps ship lumber to Pine Ridge
UPDATE: City fireworks show set for July 4

Latest News

Strugis police department grapples with medical marijuana
Strugis police department grapples with medical marijuana
Rapid City gun violence on the rise, RCPD seeks city grants to fund help
Rapid City gun violence on the rise, RCPD seeks city grants to fund help
Rapid City issues an air quality alert for dust and smoke
Rapid City issues an air quality alert for dust and smoke
Demand for EMTs sores due to COVID-19
Demand for EMTs sores due to COVID-19