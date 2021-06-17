Rapid City gun violence on the rise, RCPD seeks city grants to fund help

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Right here in Rapid City, shots were fired at the Knollwood Apartments last week, and an armed robbery took place on Haines Avenue on Tuesday.

Rapid City Police say they’ve seen an uptick in gun violence that has prompted the department to ask for help from the city.

The Rapid City Police Department is seeking two grants that would help fund the hiring of four new officers, who would be placed in neighborhoods that they say are most heavily affected by gun violence.

Their task would be to keep those communities safe and help to build relationships.

The department is also seeking a second grant that would help to add two new detective positions and bring an analyst on board.

They’d exclusively deal with gun violence, taking the lead on gun crime investigations.

The analyst would track and trace weapons and follow statistics related to gun crimes, and serve as a bridge between local law enforcement and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

RCPD Police Chief, Don Hedrick, says ”Rapid City has followed the trend that we’ve seen nation wide, of an up tick in violence over this last year and a half. Specifically, an up tick in violence involving firearms. As a result, we’re really trying to focus in our resources into mitigating firearms in our community.”

The Rapid City Police Department says that the first grant, involving the four community officers, is meant to be proactive and serve to build lasting partnerships.

The second grant, hiring two detectives and an analyst, is meant to provide a means of quickly and efficiently following up on gun violence crimes.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.