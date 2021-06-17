Advertisement

Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a police officer responding to reports of shots fired accidentally struck a wounded man who was lying in a street.

Forty-two-year-old Eric Cole, of Springfield, was flown to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. It’s not yet known if his death was caused by the shooting, the accident or both.

The incident occurred Sunday night in Springfield.

Police Chief Lee Graf says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred and officer Amanda Rosales — the first one on the scene — was trying to read addresses on the houses when she hit Cole. Rosales stopped immediately and began rendering aid to Cole.

Both the accident and the shooting are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Box Elder
Two firefighters transported for heat-related injuries while dealing with a house fire in Box Elder
Green’s Moving & Storage is backed up and booked up, storing people’s things for months rather...
Housing boom overwhelming companies across Rapid City
A robbery happened around 3:30 Monday morning at the Loaf N Jug at 1601 Haines Avenue.
RCPD looking for two suspects in a gas station robbery
More than 2,000 servicemen and women are in the hills conducting training this year.
‘Golden Coyote’ National Guard training helps ship lumber to Pine Ridge
UPDATE: City fireworks show set for July 4

Latest News

Nichelle Simone Omega is shown on the left. Nyx Omega is seen on the right.
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-month-old in Tenn., non-custodial mother wanted by police
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House poised to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization
Brief internet service outages are not uncommon and are only rarely the result of hacking or...
Internet outages briefly disrupt access to websites, apps
Brianna, 8, clutched her teddy bear after she was the innocent victim of a drive-by shooting....
Girl, 8, wounded in drive-by shooting hopes for end to ‘fighting’
Police say the little girl was injured and a 22-year-old man killed when a car pulled up near...
Girl, 8, caught in crossfire of drive-by shooting that killed 22-year-old man