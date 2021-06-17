Looking at a Sunny and Rainy Juneteenth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are staying on the warm side even with the “cold” front that is coming our way.

We will keep our highs in the upper-80s and low-90′s over the area through Saturday. Then a weak disturbance pushes in through bringing with it with a few showers and storms into the overnight.

Our region stays very warm through the first part of the weekend as a ridge builds back in near the Rockies and then moves northeast into the Black Hills region. Chances for precipitation stay pretty low for most of us, but there could be a few spotty pop-ups here and there.

It is not until the latter half of the weekend when we could see a more potent line of showers dot the map for the end of Juneteenth and though most of the day on Father’s Day. It is at that point where we could see a stronger storm or two roll in. After that, clearing skies and cooler temperatures start next week, followed by more warmth for next week.

