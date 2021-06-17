Advertisement

Kennel laws seem “broad,” plans to tighten them up

Sally sits in her kennel at Casper Humane Society on June 8
Sally sits in her kennel at Casper Humane Society on June 8(Bobbee Russell)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Title 6 of the Rapid City Code of Ordinances, as it refers to animals, has to do with animal restraint. One of the things that restraint refers to is kennels.

When a pet is at a daycare, pet store or grooming salon, a license is required for that businesses to house them.

The Humane Society collaborated with the Rapid City, City Attorneys Office, and together they say that Title 6 is far too broad and needs to see some changes.

Officials say that these pet businesses function in different ways, and that what might be fit for a pet store might be different for a small grooming salon.

The new ordinance is designed to better define this area.

In order to acquire a license to put animals in kennels, the businesses will need to undergo what will be a more thorough conditions check than what has been done in the past. Businesses may even need more than one license.

Other proposed changes to Title 6 would impact restraint rules for all dog owners, says Assistant City Attorney, Kinsley Groote, “They’ll be helpful for the public to understand what is allowed and what’s not allowed. Even things like, we cleared up some definitions for dogs being under restraint. So, it would be good for the public to read through the different changes to see what’s allowed when you want to take your dog out.”

Officials say that, in the long run, the changes to Title 6 are an effort to make receiving a license less restrictive for zoning purposes, so that more businesses around the city will be allowed to legally kennel animals.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Box Elder
Two firefighters transported for heat-related injuries while dealing with a house fire in Box Elder
Green’s Moving & Storage is backed up and booked up, storing people’s things for months rather...
Housing boom overwhelming companies across Rapid City
A robbery happened around 3:30 Monday morning at the Loaf N Jug at 1601 Haines Avenue.
RCPD looking for two suspects in a gas station robbery
More than 2,000 servicemen and women are in the hills conducting training this year.
‘Golden Coyote’ National Guard training helps ship lumber to Pine Ridge
UPDATE: City fireworks show set for July 4

Latest News

Rapid City issues air quality alert for dust and smoke
Rapid City issues an air quality alert for dust and smoke
Strugis police department grapples with medical marijuana
Strugis police department grapples with medical marijuana
Rapid City gun violence on the rise, RCPD seeks city grants to fund help
Rapid City gun violence on the rise, RCPD seeks city grants to fund help
Rapid City issues an air quality alert for dust and smoke
Rapid City issues an air quality alert for dust and smoke
Demand for EMTs sores due to COVID-19
Demand for EMTs sores due to COVID-19