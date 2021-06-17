Kennel laws seem “broad,” plans to tighten them up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Title 6 of the Rapid City Code of Ordinances, as it refers to animals, has to do with animal restraint. One of the things that restraint refers to is kennels.

When a pet is at a daycare, pet store or grooming salon, a license is required for that businesses to house them.

The Humane Society collaborated with the Rapid City, City Attorneys Office, and together they say that Title 6 is far too broad and needs to see some changes.

Officials say that these pet businesses function in different ways, and that what might be fit for a pet store might be different for a small grooming salon.

The new ordinance is designed to better define this area.

In order to acquire a license to put animals in kennels, the businesses will need to undergo what will be a more thorough conditions check than what has been done in the past. Businesses may even need more than one license.

Other proposed changes to Title 6 would impact restraint rules for all dog owners, says Assistant City Attorney, Kinsley Groote, “They’ll be helpful for the public to understand what is allowed and what’s not allowed. Even things like, we cleared up some definitions for dogs being under restraint. So, it would be good for the public to read through the different changes to see what’s allowed when you want to take your dog out.”

Officials say that, in the long run, the changes to Title 6 are an effort to make receiving a license less restrictive for zoning purposes, so that more businesses around the city will be allowed to legally kennel animals.

