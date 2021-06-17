House catches fire on 1900 Block of Country Rd.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several fire crews responded to a structure fire early Thursday afternoon just north of Rapid City.

A single-family home on the 1900 Block of Country Road was impacted by the blaze. Nine people were living in the home, and they are now displaced. The Red Cross will care for the family for the next two days.

Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey said that it’s important that smoke detectors inside small homes are functioning, and that families have an evacuation plan.

”Just make sure you have two ways out of every room in the house,” Harvey said. “Make sure you have exit drills, that young ones know where to go. Have a designated meeting place, and if you have a battery-operated smoke detector, make sure it’s clean. All smoke detectors must be kept clean. If you have a 9-volt battery smoke detector, change the batteries at least twice a year.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.