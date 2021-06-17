Advertisement

House catches fire on 1900 Block of Country Rd.

The Red Cross will care for the family for the next two days.
The Red Cross will care for the family for the next two days.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several fire crews responded to a structure fire early Thursday afternoon just north of Rapid City.

A single-family home on the 1900 Block of Country Road was impacted by the blaze. Nine people were living in the home, and they are now displaced. The Red Cross will care for the family for the next two days.

Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey said that it’s important that smoke detectors inside small homes are functioning, and that families have an evacuation plan.

”Just make sure you have two ways out of every room in the house,” Harvey said. “Make sure you have exit drills, that young ones know where to go. Have a designated meeting place, and if you have a battery-operated smoke detector, make sure it’s clean. All smoke detectors must be kept clean. If you have a 9-volt battery smoke detector, change the batteries at least twice a year.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash shakes Belle Fourche
A robbery happened around 3:30 Monday morning at the Loaf N Jug at 1601 Haines Avenue.
RCPD looking for two suspects in a gas station robbery
House fire in Box Elder
Two firefighters transported for heat-related injuries while dealing with a house fire in Box Elder
More than 2,000 servicemen and women are in the hills conducting training this year.
‘Golden Coyote’ National Guard training helps ship lumber to Pine Ridge
Green’s Moving & Storage is backed up and booked up, storing people’s things for months rather...
Housing boom overwhelming companies across Rapid City

Latest News

Trees are dying in The Hills because of the Ips Engraver Beetle and hail.
Trees die, beetles and hail are to blame
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
The home rule system, instituted in many communities across South Dakota, would allow the city...
Penn. Co. Republican Women host ‘home rule’ debate
Why are there no lifeguards in Brunswick County?
Recent drowning prompts questions about lack of lifeguards in Brunswick County