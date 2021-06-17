Deadly car crash shakes Belle Fourche

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A deadly three-vehicle crash in Belle Fourche shook Highway 85 with an impact described by some as what sounded like an explosion.

The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when a small sedan traveling South, veered across multiple lanes, and crashed head-on into a large semi-truck carrying livestock and travelling in the opposite direction.

Witnesses say the smaller vehicle crossed over multiple lanes and that the semi-truck unsuccessfully attempted to swerve out of the way before a gruesome head-on collision occurred. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was travelling northbound on U.S. Highway 85, when it crossed the turn lane and into the southbound lanes. The Cavalier sideswiped a southbound 2017 Ford F150 that was traveling on the inside driving lane. It then crossed into the outside southbound lane where it collided with the Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer.

The owner of a nearby auto sales company ran outside to see the smaller car in flames. He unsuccessfully attempted to use a fire extinguisher to stop the flames in the burning vehicle.

It took emergency services nearly two hours to remove the body of the deceased from the crushed embers of the car. The driver of that car was a 43-year old male whose name has not yet been released pending notification of family.

This case remains under the investigation by the South Dakota highway patrol and all available information is still preliminary.

We will update you as we learn more details.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.