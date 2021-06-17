Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers on Thursday in South Dakota

(AP Graphics)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 16 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,667.

One new death was reported bringing the total to 2027.

Pennington County reported 8 new cases and Meade County reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations have remained the same with a total of 28.

According to CDC data, 56.08% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 51.42% have completed the full vaccine series.

