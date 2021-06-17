Countdown to Cooler Conditions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are not breaking any records today. Zonal flow is taking hold of the area. Slightly cooler conditions will hang around for the rest of the week.

The next best chance will be late tonight across mostly northwest SD. Another disturbance could pass by Thursday night with a few showers and storms. There is a chance for more rain Friday night into Saturday morning across the Black Hills. Anything that comes our way will should be minimal in severity and will mainly just be thunder and lightning if at all.

Despite this cool down, highs will still be around 10° above average for the area. Saturday looks to be the warmest day in most areas, ahead of another cold front. Chances for showers and storms look to be rather low over the next few days, with weak disturbances moving through in the overnight hours.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.