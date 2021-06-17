Another warm day expected for today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s today for most of the region. Tonight we will see those temperatures drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s. Tomorrow we’ll see a very similar day with temperatures in the upper 80s. Mostly clear skies are expected for the next 48 hours. Some storms are possible Saturday afternoon. Father’s Day is looking chilly with a chance of thunderstorms as well. Monday will have similar conditions before temperatures warm back up for Tuesday and Wednesday.

