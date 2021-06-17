Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 9-month-old in Tenn., non-custodial mother wanted by police

Nichelle Simone Omega is shown on the left. Nyx Omega is seen on the right.
Nichelle Simone Omega is shown on the left. Nyx Omega is seen on the right.(Source: Missingkids.org)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old girl who’s believed to be with her non-custodial mother.

The TBI issued the alert for Nichelle Simone Omega late Wednesday night on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department.

Nichelle is described as a Black female, 22 inches tall and 17 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with white polka dots, white bloomers and white socks.

Nichelle is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega, who is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference.

She’s described as a 29-year-old Black female, 5-feet-5-inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nichelle and Nyx may be traveling in a 2008 gray Scion with Tennessee tag DGK392.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Box Elder
Two firefighters transported for heat-related injuries while dealing with a house fire in Box Elder
Green’s Moving & Storage is backed up and booked up, storing people’s things for months rather...
Housing boom overwhelming companies across Rapid City
A robbery happened around 3:30 Monday morning at the Loaf N Jug at 1601 Haines Avenue.
RCPD looking for two suspects in a gas station robbery
More than 2,000 servicemen and women are in the hills conducting training this year.
‘Golden Coyote’ National Guard training helps ship lumber to Pine Ridge
UPDATE: City fireworks show set for July 4

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House poised to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization
Brief internet service outages are not uncommon and are only rarely the result of hacking or...
Internet outages briefly disrupt access to websites, apps
Brianna, 8, clutched her teddy bear after she was the innocent victim of a drive-by shooting....
Girl, 8, wounded in drive-by shooting hopes for end to ‘fighting’
Police say the little girl was injured and a 22-year-old man killed when a car pulled up near...
Girl, 8, caught in crossfire of drive-by shooting that killed 22-year-old man