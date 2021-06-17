Air Fryer Recipes: Cheesy Garlic pull apart bread

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A delicious air fryer recipe to keep you full ad your home cool with a recipe from 5 Ingredient Air Fryer Recipes by Camilla V. Saulsbury.

Preheat air fryer to 360 degrees F.

Spray a six-inch round metal cake pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Ingredients:

-2 tbsp butter melted

-1/4 tsp garlic powder

-1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

-1 small can of refrigerated dinner biscuits

-1/2 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

In a small shallow dish, stir together butter and garlic powder.

Spread Parmesan cheese in another shallow dish.

Remove dough from packaging and separate into biscuits. Cut each biscuit into quarters.

Dip each dough piece in butter mixture and then in Parmesean, pressing gently to adhere. Arrange dough pieces in a prepared pan, overlapping if needed. Drizzle any remaining butter mixture over dough and sprinkle with Cheddar cheese and any remaining Parmesan cheese.

Place pan in air fryer basket. Air-fry for 18 to 23 minutes or until golden brown. Transfer pan to wire rack and let cool for at least 10 minutes. Run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen. Serve immediately.

