Advertisement

Two firefighters transported for heat-related injuries while dealing with a house fire in Box Elder

House fire in Box Elder
House fire in Box Elder(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) Just after 5 PM on June 15 multiple agencies responded to a home in Box Elder for a fire.

When crews in the area of North Ellsworth Rd found a house with flames coming from the roof.

The back of the house as well as the peak of the home received fire damage.

Firefighters from Box Elder, Ellsworth, Rapid City, and Rapid Valley amongst others responded.

There were no injuries reported from the structure -- but two firefighters did suffer heat-related injuries and were transported to Monument Health for evaluation.

Two additional firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene and released.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green’s Moving & Storage is backed up and booked up, storing people’s things for months rather...
Housing boom overwhelming companies across Rapid City
Uptick in illegal dumping at remote yard waste sites
Rapid City sees an uptick on illegal dumping at remote yard waste sites
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.
10-year-old dies in South Dakota river after saving sister

Latest News

City fireworks show set for July 4
The Latest: Putin says Navalny deserved prison sentence
Biden, Putin conclude summit between ‘two great powers’
COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday in South Dakota
"If we're going to start stressing the unit now in June instead of July or August, we're going...
Temps roar, HVAC business soars