Two firefighters transported for heat-related injuries while dealing with a house fire in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) Just after 5 PM on June 15 multiple agencies responded to a home in Box Elder for a fire.

When crews in the area of North Ellsworth Rd found a house with flames coming from the roof.

The back of the house as well as the peak of the home received fire damage.

Firefighters from Box Elder, Ellsworth, Rapid City, and Rapid Valley amongst others responded.

There were no injuries reported from the structure -- but two firefighters did suffer heat-related injuries and were transported to Monument Health for evaluation.

Two additional firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene and released.

