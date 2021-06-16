South Dakota National Guard hosts Golden Coyote

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Golden Coyote, a training event hosted by the South Dakota National Guard, is taking place this week.

The event invites soldiers from all over the world to train in virtual and live-action situations.

First Sargent, Nathan Juelfs believes the best way to get better at something is to practice and West Camp Rapid and the rest of the Black Hills provide plenty of opportunity for just that.

“We have great cooperation with the forest service and it’s open for what we want to do. It provides us engineering opportunities in the hills to build roads, put in culverts. We had the timber hall mission calling out slash piles from the forest service and distributing that lumber to the Native American reservations,” said Juelfs.

Earlier today, the soldiers too part in what Juelfs called an urban patrol lane exercise.

“The goal of this exercise was to complete a reconnaissance to gain intelligence about the enemy in a certain location, generally speaking in an urban area in this situation, an urban lane. So, we have a small platoon company-sized element that comes into the area, and hopefully makes, or doesn’t make contact, with the enemy, and gains the intelligence so we can practice setting up our reports and how we would react in those situations,” said Juelfs.

Later, the soldiers would engage in a paintball fight according to the plan they set up.

Similar activities along with more virtual and computer training will go on throughout the week.

Juelfs said the Golden Coyote provides a great opportunity for soldiers to get out in the field and practice.

