RCPD looking for two suspects in a gas station robbery

Anyone with any information on this robbery is encouraged to contact RCPD detective Dan Trainer at (605) 394-4134.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A robbery happened around 3:30 Monday morning at the Loaf N Jug at 1601 Haines Avenue.

When police arrived, they talked with an employee who said he was working when two men came into the store and grabbed several items before bringing them to the counter.

The witness said one man raised a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The men then grabbed the cash and the items before leaving and getting into a silver four-door passenger vehicle.

Witnesses offered the following descriptions of the two men: a skinny Native American male around 25-30 years old, about 5′7″ tall, with brown hair in a ponytail, wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, and a tattoo on his inner left arm and a heavyset Native American male around 30-35 years old, standing 5′7″ inches with short brown hair, wearing a baggy white t-shirt, white pants, white DC shoes, a white face mask, with tattoos on his right and left arm.

An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

