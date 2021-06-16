Advertisement

Not as Hot Today

By Eric W Gardner
Updated: 8 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front will bring slightly cooler air to the region today. But we will see gusty northwest winds develop - a Wind Advisory is in effect for the western South Dakota plains. Gusts to 50 miles per hour will be possible later this morning into the afternoon.

The rest of the workweek will be sunny, warm and dry. Saturday will turn hotter, but a weather system coming in from the northwest will bring a decent chance of thunderstorms and cooler temperatures Sunday and Monday.

