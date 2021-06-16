COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 10 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,651.

No new deaths were reported in the state.

Pennington County reported 4 new cases and Todd county reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 1, bringing the total to 28.

According to CDC data, 55.98% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 51.28% have completed the full vaccine series.

