COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday in South Dakota
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 10 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,651.
No new deaths were reported in the state.
Pennington County reported 4 new cases and Todd county reported 1 new case.
Hospitalizations have decreased by 1, bringing the total to 28.
According to CDC data, 55.98% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 51.28% have completed the full vaccine series.
