City fireworks show set for July 4

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Independence Day is approaching and Rapid City’s annual fireworks display will be lighting up the City’s skies as planned.

At present time, City officials indicate the annual fireworks show remains scheduled for Sunday, July 4. The patriotic presentation is set to begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Executive Golf Course.

In the event of a rainout, the date for the City’s display will be moved to Monday, July 5.

The Rapid City Fire Department will provide final approval for the fireworks, dependent on fire conditions and the status of weather conditions approaching the time of the display. During times of extreme heat and dry weather fire is always the first concern when it comes to pyrotechnics, and the safety of our land and community is top priority.

