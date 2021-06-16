Advertisement

City fireworks show set for July 4

(KEYC News Now)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Independence Day is approaching and Rapid City’s annual fireworks display will be lighting up the City’s skies as planned.

At present time, City officials indicate the annual fireworks show remains scheduled for Sunday, July 4. The patriotic presentation is set to begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Executive Golf Course.

In the event of a rainout, the date for the City’s display will be moved to Monday, July 5.

The Rapid City Fire Department will provide final approval for the fireworks, dependent on fire conditions and the status of weather conditions approaching the time of the display. During times of extreme heat and dry weather fire is always the first concern when it comes to pyrotechnics, and the safety of our land and community is top priority.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green’s Moving & Storage is backed up and booked up, storing people’s things for months rather...
Housing boom overwhelming companies across Rapid City
Uptick in illegal dumping at remote yard waste sites
Rapid City sees an uptick on illegal dumping at remote yard waste sites
House fire in Box Elder
Two firefighters transported for heat-related injuries while dealing with a house fire in Box Elder
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.
10-year-old dies in South Dakota river after saving sister

Latest News

The Latest: Putin says Navalny deserved prison sentence
Biden, Putin conclude summit between ‘two great powers’
COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday in South Dakota
"If we're going to start stressing the unit now in June instead of July or August, we're going...
Temps roar, HVAC business soars