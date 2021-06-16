Calvary Cemetery expands south, plans for roads and irrigation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Mount Calvary Cemetery is continuing to lay rest to more and more people. As the cemetery expands, they’re seeking $200,000 from the city to build roads to connect to new graves, as well as expand the irrigation system to the sights and keep them in good condition.

The cemetery is about 78 acres, and is running out of room, and is being forced to expand to southward.

Currently the roads connect all of the cemetery, but as more graves are going into new land, there’s not any roads built that pass through.

Craig Nichols, the Cemeteries Supervisor, says that more and more people are cremating the deceased instead of a full burial, and that there will be 100 cremation sights available in the new area. Also, he says that having roads throughout the cemetery is important to them, ”That way, people aren’t having to walk this whole thing to find someone. Where, the road will make it more accessible to their gravesites.”

Nichols also says that the new area will give another above ground burial option, mausoleums, something the cemetery hasn’t done before.

If approved, the project isn’t expected to be finished by the Fall.

