Alas, Rapid City garbage trucks have names!

People proudly put their names up on the truck.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this year, Rapid City asked the public to help name 9 garbage trucks.

The reason, to make the trucks easily recognizable and to make garbage, a normally unfun topic, a bit more fun.

The public answered the call with more than three hundred name suggestions and nearly one thousand votes cast.

Tuesday, the trucks were officially branded with their names. Which, were placed by the witty ones who came up with them.

The Outreach Coordinator with Rapid City Solid Waste, Jancie Knight, has been alongside the journey since the beginning and says, “It’s the end, Jeff. We’ve done it! The garbage trucks are named!”

Reporter, Jeffrey Lindblom, asks a winner, “What name did you come up with?”

The winner, Heather Jeffrey, says, “Smashasaurus!”

Reporter, Jeffrey, asks, “Where’d your inspiration come from?”

She says, “We were watching Jurassic Park. I wasn’t expecting it, because I knew there was a lot of people submitting names and stuff. So, I just came up with the name and thought, ‘well, that would be kind of fun.’”

Reporter, Jeffrey, asks, “When you see it go down the street. If you ever have it cross paths with you, what are you going to be thinking to yourself?”

She answers, “Oh! I named that truck!”

Two brothers, Aaron Wirtz, who came up with Litter Gitter, a winning name, and Caleb Wirtz, his brother, were there to place the plaque on their truck.

Caleb says, “I thought it was pretty funny, yeah. I had no input on it. It’s not what I would have picked, but it worked.”

Reporter, Jeffrey asks, ““Is your brother normally pretty funny?”

Caleb says, “Yeah, I’d say so. Definitely better of the two of us.”

Reporter, Jeffrey, asks, “Really? Which one of you is older?”

“He’s the older one,” Aaron answers.

Reporter, Jeffrey, asks “Yeah? You’re willing to give your younger brother credit for being funnier than you?”

“Yeah,” says Caleb, “I’ve got everything else up on him. So, I have to give him at least one thing.”

Rapid City has hosted similar contests with Snow Removal Trucks.

