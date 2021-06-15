Advertisement

Southwest Airlines ‘resuming normal operations’ after technical issues

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines flights in the United States were temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to “technology issues,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief notice on their website.

Southwest said on Twitter that a “system issue” created flight disruptions throughout their network and that they were working to resume normal operations.

As a result of the technical issue, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 1,200 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Problems first appeared Monday affecting flight operations at Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.

More than 1,500 flights were canceled on Monday, according to the flight tracking service, FlightAware.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.
10-year-old dies in South Dakota river after saving sister
Event organizers hope Saturday’s vigil can provide a sense of healing and unity.
Candlelight vigil held to honor lost indigenous community members
COVID-19 numbers on Monday in South Dakota
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, Assistant Attorney General for the National Security...
Justice Department to tighten rules on seizing Congress data
Uptick in illegal dumping at remote yard waste sites
Rapid City sees an uptick on illegal dumping at remote yard waste sites

Latest News

People proudly put their names up on the truck.
Alas, Rapid City garbage trucks have names!
People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists resist push from right in divisive vote
A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday,...
Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
The Senate passed a bill that would make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Senate passes bill that would make Juneteenth a federal holiday