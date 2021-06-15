Rapid City sees an uptick on illegal dumping at remote yard waste sites

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Solid Waste Division is seeing a reoccurring problem. People are dumping trash at remote yard waste sites. Every year, the city opens sites at Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North where people can throw out yard waste, along with recyclables and cardboard.

However ,solid waste project manager Jancie Knight says there has been an uptick in dumping household garbage, things like fencing, furniture and paint,items not allowed at the yard waste sites.

Knight says that patience is key.

If the dumping container is full, people should wait or try again after a staff member is able to empty it off-site.

“It’s used by the entire region and every day there’s only four staff that do it. There are over 30 containers that are out there, versus those four guys, so being patient. From Fitzgerald stadium, it takes 45 minutes roundtrip to empty one container. So basically, the time and the effort and the funds that go into that especially that every penny counts for us. So if we’re using it here we can’t use it somewhere else and it’s really just unnecessary time if everyone would do the right thing,” says Jancie Knight, project manager of Solid Waste.

People who dump illegally could receive a fine.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.