Morning Thunderstorms give way to a Hot and Sunny Afternoon

By Eric W Gardner
Updated: 11 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level disturbance is triggering a narrow band of thunderstorms this morning. These storms will weaken and move southeast later this morning.

Sunny skies with hot temperatures are likely this afternoon. Triple digit heat will be widespread in Wyoming where excessive heat advisories are in effect.

A cold front will bring slightly cooler air to the area Wednesday. It will be breezy behind the front. High temperatures will be in the 80s the rest of the week, which is still above normal for this time of year.

More active weather arrives Sunday and Monday.

