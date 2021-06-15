The Marvelous Wonderettes; Black Hills Playhouse returns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Directed by Egla Hassan and starring Josey Miller, The Marvelous Wonderettes takes you on a journey through the music of the 50′s and 60′s! If you’re lucky, Mr. Sandman will bring you a Lollipop. Don’t be getting Lipstick On Your Collar from someone’s lucky lips when they hold you, thrill you, kiss you. (After all, It’s In His Kiss!) If you’ve ever had a Secret Love, you’ll be in 7th Heaven. Whether you’re marrying the Son of a Preacher man or the Leader of the Pack, you deserve Respect! We Sincerely mean it, if you miss this one, you might get the Wedding Bell Blues.

You won’t want to miss The Marvelous Wonderettes opening June 28 and running through July 4.

Grab your friends and get your tickets now for this fun-tastic walk down memory lane.

Call the Box Office at 605 255-4141 or go online 24/7 to get tickets.

