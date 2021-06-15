How to stay safe while exercising in the heat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -When the temperatures rise ... people are more inclined to head outside for activities like running and biking.

But the heat paired with exercise can make for a dangerous combo. Whether it’s yard work, running, biking, or whatever you do to work up a sweat... the sun that influenced you to be outside, might not always be your friend.

Everyone will be affected differently by the heat.. the surface area of your body dictates how your body cools. It’s a good idea to keep temperatures and humidity levels... known as the heat index... in mind.

Kyle Wheeldon, performance specialist at Monument Health Sports Performance Institute, says to consider clothing options when you are exerting yourself. Loose-fitting and light clothing help your body release the heat a bit faster.

Although everyone will tolerate the heat differently, The Runner’s Shop owner, Dennis Lundsford, agrees that there are some basic safety tips everyone should keep in mind. Which include; always staying hydrated and pacing yourself while allowing breaks.

These precautions are meant to protect you from the heat so you should know what to look for just in case.

While outside, make sure you are acknowledging what your body is telling you. If you experience any of these symptoms https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html for heatstroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn, or heat rash... make sure to take the recommended actions to be safe and help your body.

