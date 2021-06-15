Housing boom overwhelming companies across Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From material shortages to population growth, housing developments, and apartment complexes are overwhelmed by people moving in and out.

Apartment complexes are popping up all over the area. Construction on The Vue on Catron Boulevard began last year, with only one of its three buildings complete and already full.

“There’s definitely been an increased wait time,” said Sam Wylie, a license property manager for Llyod Properties. “Realistically, most of my apartments have leases signed well before move-ins. I’m working on preleasing apartments three months out.”

The second building, opening next month, is already completely leased and the third, scheduled to be done early 2022, is filling up.

For a Rapid City-based moving company, there’s a multitude of reasons why they’re feeling a bit overwhelmed.

“It’s a perfect storm of problems,” said Josh Tjeerdsma, co-owner of Green’s Moving & Storage. “It’s causing all of our delays with the housing., with the materials shortage, driver shortage, the rapid influx of people moving in, the base expansion moving in. Everything’s coming together, it’s not working out.”

Green’s Moving & Storage is backed up and booked up, storing people’s things for months rather than weeks and scheduling moves far in advance.

“Typically summertime, we book three to six weeks but people are booking months out now,” said Tjeerdsma. “I think everybody’s starting to realize that if they don’t book a couple of months out, that they’re going to be put in a tough spot because they have to be out of their house and they’re not going to have movers to take care of it.”

Because of the backup, Green’s Moving & Storage is having to say no, as their booked into August.

A problem that looks to be affecting more than the Black Hills.

“People we’re moving out of state are having the same problems,” continued Tjeerdsma. “We’re having to store their stuff here because they can’t get their houses finished or moved into on the other end. I think it’s nationwide but it’s definitely kind of grid locking our whole process.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.