Hot to Start the Week

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High pressure is the word of the week. We will see temperatures that are well above average and sun will rule the week.

Heat moving in from the Rockies will make it feel every bit summery. Even with the heat expect a few shortwaves move in with spotty showers that could reach severe levels on a few storms particularly on Tuesday.

After that we have a very zonal pattern that comes in and keeps our temperatures above average, but also doesn’t make the temperature go drastically up or down. We are not expecting much in the way of rain until the weekend and even then the chances don’t look to be very high at this point.

Please stay hydrated and check on your pets outside and make sure not to leave living things unattended in a hot vehicle.

