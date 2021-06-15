Advertisement

Gov. Noem commends Wall Drug Store for record sales

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At a time when some businesses are struggling to get back on their feet from the pandemic, Wall Drug Store has doubled their sales... beating the previous sales record twice.. in one weekend.

Memorial Day weekend was a big event for Wall Drug this year. Compared to last June, the attraction saw an increase in sales of more than 120 percent.

Since Wall Drug had to close for a couple of months last year to help flatten the curve, April saw a 97.5 percent increase and May experienced a 72.5 percent increase, over pre-pandemic sales numbers.

Chairman of Wall Drug Store, Rick Hustead, says it was incredible to break ... and surpass .... those records in the same weekend.

“Another amazing thing; it’s June. Typically, our best days of the year are in July or August. So to hit a number like this in June is beyond belief, except we were here and we believed it because we were down working,” Hustead says.

He credits the increases to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for promoting the state in being open and ready for business, plus, COVID restrictions lifting and more people getting vaccinated.

