COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 25 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,641.

No new deaths were reported in the state.

Pennington County reported 7 new cases, Tripp and Meade counties reported 2 news cases each, and Lawrence, Bennett and Stanley counties each reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations have increased by 3, bringing the total to 29.

According to CDC data, 55.92% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 51.16% have completed the full vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.