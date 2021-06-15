Advertisement

Cooler for Midweek

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are not going to be as hot as we were today, but still above average nevertheless.

A cool front is moving in from the north, but it is not expected to do what those fronts usually do during the wintertime.

We are looking at more of a cooldown versus an all-out drastic change that alters your travel or outdoor plans. This change will bring us back to normal but it will still be warm out there, so swimming and picnics are not at risk for being canceled over the next seven days.

Our zonal flow is keeping our temperatures from moderating all that much and will eventually move away from the area and make room for a trough that is slated to move in from the NW and cool us off by the weekend. There isn’t enough energy behind this trough to fire off widespread showers and organized thunderstorms like we had last week. However, there are still chances for isolated thunderstorms to cross KOTA Territory and some of them could be on the strong to severe side with strong winds and large hail embedded.

Plan on a warm next few days with afternoon rain chances throughout.

